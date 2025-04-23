Aston Villa eye move for Kevin de Bruyne

Aston Villa are reportedly discussing a move for Man City icon Kevin de Bruyne once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Per Sky Sports, Unai Emery’s side are weighing up a move for the 33-year-old who will be become a free agent at the end of the season.

De Bruyne will depart Man City after a decade at the club for which he won a massive 14 pieces of major silverware.

It’s understood that the Belgium international would prefer to stay in the Premier League rather than uproot his family.

He has also subject to interest from the MLS and Saudi Pro League, while Serie A side Como are also keeping tabs on his situation.