Dobbin happy joining Aston Villa

Lewis Dobbin is delighted with his move to Aston Villa.

Villa announced the arrival of Dobbin from Everton with a short statement on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

The winger later posted to social media expressing his happiness with the move.

He stated: "So happy to be joining such a huge club with big ambitions. An incredible opportunity, I can’t wait to get started and give my all for this club.

"See you all at Villa Park! UTV."