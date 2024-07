Aston Villa close to signing Everton winger Dobbin

Aston Villa are close to signing Everton winger Lewis Dobbin.

The attacker is expected to ink terms with Villa in the coming days.

The 21-year-old winger has only made 15 Premier League appearances for the Toffees.

Dobbin's Everton deal has just over a year to run.

He is set to move to Villa Park just as Timothy Iroegbunam joins Everton.