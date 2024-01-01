Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Aston Villa announce signing of Everton winger Dobbin
Aston Villa have announced the signing of Everton winger Lewis Dobbin.

Dobbin joins the Villans in a permanent deal.

In a short statement today, Villa announced: "Aston Villa is pleased to announce the signing of Lewis Dobbin from Everton.

"The 21-year-old made his senior debut for the Goodison Park club in 2021 before spending the 2022/23 season on loan at Derby County.

"Dobbin featured regularly in Everton's matchday squads throughout last season, scoring his first Premier League goal against Chelsea in December. 

"The forward has also represented England at various youth levels."

