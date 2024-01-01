Villa signing Dobbin posts farewell to Everton

Lewis Dobbin has posted a farewell to Everton after signing with Aston Villa today.

The winger's move to Villa Park was announced this afternoon.

Dobbin took to social media to say farewell to his formative club: "Since the age of 11, I've called this club home. A lifetime of memories. There's been high points and lows but I wouldn't change it for the world.

“I want to thank everyone associated with the club, from the staff, the players, the people behind the scenes, but most importantly you fans.

"Thank you for your constant support and messages. I feel like now was the right time to start a new adventure and continue to give it my all to achieve my dreams. I'll forever be grateful for this club and wish you all nothing but the best in the future.

"Thank you Blues."