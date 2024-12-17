Tottenham's Bentancur has appeal against a ban for racism dismissed by panel

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur's appeal against a ban for racism has not gone as planned.

The Uruguayan was given a seven-game ban due to the way he spoke about teammate Son Heung-min earlier this year.

Bentancur had referred to Son’s appearance, stating that all Asians looked the same.

After he received the ban, Spurs did appeal, citing that he was apologetic to Son and his teammates for his actions.

But talkSPORT states that the ban has been upheld, with the panel dismissing his appeal.

Bentancur has two more games of the suspension left, which includes the League Cup quarter-final against Manchester United.