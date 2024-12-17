Fluminense president says Tottenham "are willing to listen" to Richarlison offers

Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt admits that his side may be able to bring back Richarlison to Brazil.

The Tottenham forward is potentially on the market, as the Premier League club are thinking about cutting their losses on him.

Bittencourt did admit any deal would be difficult, as Spurs may want to hold onto Richarlison for depth purposes.

Bittencourt told Globo Esporte: "Tottenham responded that they are open to the offer, but that they are not currently interested in getting rid of the player, but they are willing to listen.

"We are also talking to the player to see if he is interested in returning.

“What is certain is that we have expressed formal interest in Richarlison."