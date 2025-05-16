Digne unsure of his future at Aston Villa

Lucas Digne is unsure of his future at Aston Villa.

The France fullback has just over a year to run on his Villa deal.

"I'm happy at Aston Villa, but I only have one year left on my contract, so I don't know what will happen in my next chapter," he told Foot Mercato.

"I'm not thinking about it, because I only have one goal: I just want to finish the season well, enjoy my football, always work hard and give the best of myself so that my team continues to be successful.

"Personally, I really enjoyed this season... and yes, I appreciate my statistics in defense and attack, because these two aspects are important for a left-back. I feel like I'm at my best as a footballer and with experience, you become a smarter player."