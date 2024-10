Liverpool boss Arne Slot may need to rest Luis Diaz.

The Colombia attacker appears "exhausted", according to national team observers.

Advertisement Advertisement

Diaz was taken off late in their World Cup qualifier defeat to Bolivia.

Colombian sources say the winger is "exhausted" after a busy start to the season and have questioned whether Slot will need to give Diaz a rest when the Premier League resumes.

Liverpool host Chelsea when the Premier League returns on October 20.