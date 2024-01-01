Chelsea hit by double blow facing Liverpool

Chelsea will have two of their stars banned for this month’s clash at Liverpool after the international break.

The Blues have seen two players become the first Premier League players to pick up five yellow cards this season.

Enzo Maresca’s side travel to Anfield after the international break, hoping to win against the league leaders.

However, they will have to do so without two of their key defenders, which will cause selection problems.

Both Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana are suspended as they picked up cards against Nottingham Forest.

The ill-tempered game ended in a 1-1 draw and saw more than five Blues players yellow carded.