Tribal Football
Most Read
Jesus Navas prepares for final Gran Derbi as Sevilla face Real Betis
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
Lille ace Gomes: I felt lost at Man Utd under Solskjaer

Chelsea hit by double blow facing Liverpool

Chelsea hit by double blow facing Liverpool
Chelsea hit by double blow facing LiverpoolAction Plus
Chelsea will have two of their stars banned for this month’s clash at Liverpool after the international break.

The Blues have seen two players become the first Premier League players to pick up five yellow cards this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Enzo Maresca’s side travel to Anfield after the international break, hoping to win against the league leaders.

However, they will have to do so without two of their key defenders, which will cause selection problems.

Both Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana are suspended as they picked up cards against Nottingham Forest.

The ill-tempered game ended in a 1-1 draw and saw more than five Blues players yellow carded.

Mentions
Premier LeagueChelseaLiverpool
Related Articles
Bayern Munich chief Eberl dismisses Liverpool, Man City Musiala rumours
Hazard: Chelsea players knew Salah was good at Basel
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Man Utd track Bremer; Arsenal's Vlahovic plan; Juventus encouraged in Osimhen push