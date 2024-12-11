Dias: Man City will get through this with unity

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias believes that a sense of togetherness and unity will help them through this moment.

The Citizens are not enjoying the best run of form, as they have only one win from the past nine matches.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, they are hoping to turn around that run of results in a highly anticipated Champions League clash with Juventus.

“It’s not an easy period but when I go home the only thing in my mind is how are we going to move forward,” Dias declared to reporters.

“Sticking together. Football is about that as much as life.

“This is when you show character and who you are.

“It’s time to stick together and believe in our processes which have delivered us magic over years.

“Back to basics.

“It doesn’t matter about the past - you always demand more and want more.

“As long as your legs allow you that’s what you strive for.

“Pushing yourself as a team, a club and an individual. It inspires you to be greater.

“This is our legacy - more than the Treble or Four in a Row.

“It’s all spectacular, but the one thing that defines your legacy is how you react in the most difficult moment of your career.

“Those are the moments we will remember.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play