Dias snaps at reporter over Man City questions

Dias defends Man City's poor form and says "they know how to deal with it"

Manchester City center-half Ruben Dias defended himself and his teammates this weekend.

The City stopper gave a tension-filled interview after a 2-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

City are now 11 points behind in the title race and sit outside the top four positions.

Asked by Viaplay how the players can turn their form around, having gone seven games without a win, Dias appeared unamused.

He stated: "You know that you're talking to one of the players of one of the teams in the world who has won the most in recent years.

"So maybe have a think about that and be sure that we know how to deal with it".

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play