Dias highlights Man City's "character" after Liverpool defeat

Ruben Dias defended his teammates after Manchester City's defeat at Liverpool.

City struggled to lay a glove on Liverpool on the night, but Dias praised their "character" after the 2-0 loss.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "It is obviously not the easiest period but we're made for this. It was a difficult game today, it was always going to be in our best moments and has been since I've been here, even in our best moments, this has always been a tough place to come, and even more now in our circumstances. I am seeing through it and I saw a lot of character today and that is something that gives me a good feeling for what is ahead.

"Winning is all about that. We have a lot of winners in our dressing room. In times like this it is all about mentality and keep on going and pushing and thinking one game at a time. Nottingham Forest is all that is on our mind and we want to win and that is how you break it. Today I saw little things that will help us move forward.

"This is just part of our legacy. We've won so much and still we are where we are and this happens. It is more about building and building the legacy. These tough moments will never stop coming in football. Football is the perfect example of life, sometimes life seems easy but it slaps you in the face and football is the perfect example of that. That is why we win again and again, we've been able to be versatile, adapt and keep on moving forward and thinking one game at a time. That is what we need to get back to. This is all about our legacy and building that and believing in it.

"We'll see where we are at the end of the season. Now is just Nottingham Forest, Nottingham Forest, Nottingham Forest."