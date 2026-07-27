Diakite praises best friend Adli after first Bournemouth goal

Bournemouth defender Bafode Diakite praised best friend Amine Adli after scoring his first goal for the club 4-1 pre-season victory over St. Pauli in Austria.

The centre-back headed home Adli’s pinpoint corner to open his Cherries account in style. The goal was made even more special by their long-standing friendship

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Diakite hopes the strike is the first of many.

“He’s my best friend, so when your best friend gives you a gift, you are happy!” he told club media.

“We played together since we were 14, ten years ago. Even with Adrien (Truffert), I have known him a long time because I also played against him when he was young.

“When you know people from before, it is easier to speak with them and to play with them because we used to play together.”