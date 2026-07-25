A look at every Premier League and top European club kit for the 2026/27 season

Check back here for the latest confirmed kits for all 20 Premier League clubs as they're announced, as well as some from Scotland and the big European sides.

The 2026/27 football kits have landed, and football's design industry has apparently spent the entire summer in the archives.

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Almost every significant shirt this season cites a date. Manchester United's home kit marks 50 years since the 1977 FA Cup final. Liverpool have rebuilt the Candy strip of 1989/91, Aston Villa have raided the 1960s, Brighton the 1983 FA Cup final. Sunderland have gone furthest of all, dressing their away side as Elvis Presley circa 1954.

Adidas have committed hardest, stamping the Originals Trefoil onto change shirts from Old Trafford to the Bernabeu.

The genuinely new thing on a Premier League shirt this season is an absence. The league's voluntary ban on front-of-shirt gambling sponsors finally bites, removing an income stream reportedly worth around £60 million a year for the likes of Fulham, Brentford and Everton to name a few. Chelsea will start the campaign with nothing on the chest at all, which is either a bold aesthetic statement or the most expensive blank space in English football. Reader, it's the second one.

With the season pushed back a week to accommodate the World Cup, here's what the top flight and Europe will be wearing:

Arsenal home, away, third and GK kit for the 2026/27 season

Arsenal home kit Arsenal

The champions rushed their home shirt out in mid-May so it could be worn in the Champions League final, which turned out to be an act of grim foreshadowing. It marks 20 years at Emirates Stadium via a collar patterned after the stadium's rooflines and two distinct shades of red, burgundy on the trim and cuffs. Handsome, if quiet to the point of inaudibility.

Details on away, third and keeper kits to come.

Aston Villa home, away, third and GK kit for the 2026/27 season

Aston Villa home kit Aston Villa

Villa have gone properly old-school, drawing on archive designs from the 1960s onwards and stripping the palette back to claret and blue with nothing else in it. No gold, no raglan sleeves, no third accent colour. There's even a faux collar placket, which may be a first for a football shirt. Restraint is a hard thing to sell in a kit meeting, and Villa deserve credit for holding the line.

Details on away, third and keeper kits to come.

Bournemouth home, away, third and GK kit for the 2026/27 season

Bournemouth home kit Bournemouth

A new era on the south coast, with Hummel replacing Umbro on a club-record deal in time for the Cherries' first European campaign. The stripes are wider than they have been, wrapping the whole shirt, with a tonal pattern lifted from the 1936 club crest and gold detailing throughout. A gold version of that 1936 emblem sits on the back of the neck. Understated and expensive-looking.

Details on away, third and keeper kits to come.

Brentford home, away, third and GK kit for the 2026/27 season

Brentford home kit Brentford

Red and white stripes, honey-yellow trim on the collar, cuffs and side panels, and beehive detailing behind the neck borrowed from the old quadrant crest. Indeed replace Hollywoodbets on the front. Best of all, Brentford will wear it for two seasons, an increasingly rare acknowledgement that supporters have finite money and infinite patience is not the same thing.

Details on away, third and keeper kits to come.

Brighton home, away, third and GK kit for the 2026/27 season

Brighton home kit Brighton

The thick stripes are gone. In their place, a solid royal blue base with fine white pinstripes, a nod to the 1983 FA Cup final side, plus a "We are Brighton 1901 - 2026" 125th anniversary message inside the collar.

Brighton away kit Brighton

The away shirt simply flips it, white with blue pinstripes and blue shoulder piping. Two of the sharpest shirts in the division, and evidence that Nike can still do simple properly when they choose to.

Details on third and keeper kits to come.

Chelsea home, away, third and GK kit for the 2026/27 season

Chelsea home kit Chelsea

The home shirt marks 75 seasons since Ted Drake buried the Pensioners nickname and gave Chelsea their lion. The crest, refreshed after fan consultation, is woven into the fabric across the front, with a button-down collar and Midwest Gold accents. It's clean and considered, though the oversized engraved lion and the gold ornamentation never quite settle into the same conversation.

Chelsea away kit Chelsea

The away kit is better: black for the first time since 2016/17, gold laurel wreath detailing on the collar and cuffs, the standalone lion in place of the full badge. It also carries the Club World Cup winners' patch and, more conspicuously, nothing at all where a sponsor should be.

Details on third and keeper kits to come.

Coventry home, away, third and GK kit for the 2026/27 season

Coventry home kit Coventry

Back in the top flight after 25 years, and Hummel have marked it by ditching the traditional sky blue for a two-tone blue and white striped design based on the 1986/87 FA Cup-winning shirt, which they also made.

Details on away, third and keeper kits to come.

Crystal Palace home, away, third and GK kit for the 2026/27 season

Crystal Palace home kit Crystal Palace

The sash returns, running from the left shoulder in narrowing red and blue lines that reference the 1976 shirt, on a white base with a circular retro badge. The badge is a genuine upgrade. The problem is that Macron have kept the shoulder striping as well, so a design built around one strong idea ends up carrying two.

Details on away, third and keeper kits to come.

Everton home, away, third and GK kit for the 2026/27 season

Everton home kit Everton home kit

The home shirt is royal blue with yellow collar and cuff trim, supposedly inspired by the maritime signal flags of the docks the club now calls home, though you'd struggle to find the flags without being told. CMC Markets arrive on the front. It's fine. It's also the definition of fine.

Everton away kit Everton

The away is white with slim navy pinstripes and yellow trim, based on a rarely seen 1950s design worn in the Dave Hickson era. Castore have quietly produced one of the best change shirts in the league.

Details on third and keeper kits to come.

Fulham home, away, third and GK kit for the 2026/27 season

Fulham home kit Fulham

Crisp white with black adidas branding and a flash of red on the collar, with a chevron wave pattern embossed into the fabric in tribute to the Thames lapping at the bottom of Craven Cottage. New sponsor ClickHouse arrive as part of the gambling clear-out. Fulham do white shirts as well as anyone, and this is among their better attempts.

Details on away, third and keeper kits to come.

Hull home, away, third and GK kit for the 2026/27 season

Hull home kit Hull

The tiger print they wore to promotion has been retired, replaced by an Oxen design modelled on the 1978/79 season. An odd campaign to memorialise, given it involved a two-month goal drought, but the shirt itself is excellent: vintage in cut and colour, and a strong opening statement from a new technical partner.

Details on away, third and keeper kits to come.

Ipswich home, away, third and GK kit for the 2026/27 season

Ipswich home kit Ipswich

Royal blue with navy and white trim and a repeating diamond pattern embossed into the fabric, taken from the lattice framework of the Portman Road floodlights. Ed Sheeran has been moved off the chest and onto the sleeve, which is a sentence that would have baffled anyone in 1978.

Ipswich home and away kit Ipswich

The away shirt reworks the cream 1996/98 change kit, swapping the old broad bands for fine dual-tone pinstripes. Both are excellent.

Details on third and keeper kits to come.

Leeds home, away, third and GK kit for the 2026/27 season

Leeds away kit Leeds

A deep, lustrous yellow overlaid with a Yorkshire rose pattern, the Originals Trefoil and the club badge last used in 1998. It looks like flocked wallpaper in the best possible way and will empty the Elland Road club shop. Comfortably the best away shirt in the division.

Details on home, third and keeper kits to come.

Liverpool home, away, third and GK kit for the 2026/27 season

Liverpool home kit Liverpool

Liverpool keeper kit Liverpool

Adidas have gone back to the 1989/91 Candy shirt, the one Kenny Dalglish's side wore to the last title of the club's era of dominance. The geometric flecks are all present, though the base is a deeper Active Maroon and the pattern is less dense than the original. After a season that finished 25 points behind Arsenal, invoking 1990 is a choice. It's still one of the best shirts of the summer.

Details on away and third kits to come.

Manchester City home, away, third and GK kit for the 2026/27 season

Man City home kit Man City

Puma have abandoned the solid sky blue for a gradient that fades from a darker shade at the shoulders to white at the hem, intended to represent every tone City have worn across 140 years. A metallic silver crest and sponsor complete it.

Details on away, third and keeper kits to come.

Manchester United home, away, third and GK kit for the 2026/27 season

Man Utd home kit Man Utd

The home shirt marks 50 years since the 1977 FA Cup final with a clean red base, polo collar and banded cuffs. No pattern, no theme, no press release about industrial heritage. It's the most disciplined United home shirt in years and it's better for it.

Man Utd away kit Man Utd

The away is one of the summer's most talked-about release, largely because Stormzy wore it to the World Cup final before adidas had finished writing the copy. Royal blue with a tonal wave jacquard referencing the River Irwell, red and white trim on the V-neck and cuffs, and the Trefoil above the sponsor. The colour comes straight from the Sharp-era shirts of the late 1980s.

Details on third and keeper kits to come.

Newcastle home, away, third and GK kit for the 2026/27 season

Newcastle home kit Newcastle

Adidas have "reimagined" the stripes, which in practice means black and white bars of varying widths bleeding into one another, with bright blue on the collar and shoulder stripes. The magpie iconography inside the neck is a nice touch. The rest is not. There is a limited number of ways to ruin black and white stripes and Newcastle appear to have located a new one.

Details on away, third and keeper kits to come.

Nottingham Forest home, away, third and GK kit for the 2026/27 season

Notthingham Forest home kit Notthingham Forest

Garibaldi red with a V-neck and a pattern built from the lyrics of the anthem that rings around the City Ground before kick-off. It's a warm idea, and the sort of thing that reads better in a press release than it looks from the Trent End. Forest fans have not been shy in saying so.

Details on away, third and keeper kits to come.

Sunderland home, away, third and GK kit for the 2026/27 season

Sunderland away kit Sunderland

Pink and black, and dedicated to Elvis Presley. Produced with the Presley estate, the away shirt honours a terrace tradition that began when Sunderland hosted Hull City in 1977, weeks after his death, and both sets of supporters sang "Can't Help Falling in Love". The design references the rockabilly suit he wore on Louisiana Hayride in 1954, with the song title inside the neck tape. Supporters are split roughly down the middle. It is, by some distance, the most interesting shirt in the Premier League.

Details on home, third and keeper kits to come.

Tottenham home, away, third and GK kit for the 2026/27 season

Spurs home kit Spurs

Lilywhite, navy trim, faint diagonal tonal striping nodding to the mid-1980s Hummel shirts. If you've seen a Spurs home kit at any point since 2017, you've seen this one.

Spurs away kit Spurs

The away is a different proposition entirely, a deep navy base cut through with jagged bands of electric pink, purple and neon orange. Whoever designs Tottenham's away kits is clearly having a far better time than whoever handles the home shirt.

Details on third and keeper kits to come.

Celtic home, away, third and GK kit for the 2026/27 season

Celtic home kit Celtic

Sixty years on from Lisbon, and adidas have marked it properly: a clean, heritage-driven hoop with gold detailing and a commemorative crest celebrating the 1966/67 side.

Celtic away kit Celtic

Celtic third shirt Celtic

The third kit references the tiled entrance at the Estádio Nacional, which is the kind of detail that justifies the whole anniversary-kit industry.

Rangers home, away, third and GK kit for the 2026/27 season

Rangers home kit Rangers

Umbro have gone for restraint: royal blue with fine white pinstripes down the body and sleeves, a V-neck picked out in red and white piping, and a small white lion below the back of the collar.

Details on away, third and keeper kits to come.

AC Milan home and away kit for the 2026/27 season

AC Milan home kit AC Milan

Puma have restored the thick red and black stripes across the front and back, with white shorts and black socks. "From Milan to the World" is printed inside, and a wax seal of the crest sits on the back of the neck.

AC Milan away kit AC Milan

The white away shirt carries the line "Dopo Istanbul c'è sempre Atene" on the collar, which is either poetry or a very long memory.

Barcelona home and away kit for the 2026/27 season

Barcelona home kit Barcelona

The four-stripe layout of the 2006/07 shirt returns, but Nike have split each stripe into gradient tones drawn from the renovated Camp Nou façade. Seven distinct colours in total, with Mineral Yellow branding and a semi-hexagonal collar. Barça have also commissioned a bespoke typeface, Modernista, for the home shirt. Ambitious, and mostly successful.

Details on away kit to come.

Bayern Munich home and away kit for the 2026/27 season

Bayern Munich home kit Bayern Munich

Deep red with tonal red-on-red vertical stripes woven into a jacquard fabric, plus gold accents that haven't featured on a Bayern home shirt since the early 2010s.

Bayern Munich away kit Bayern Munich

The away goes white with a polo collar and red and navy tipping, channelling the change shirts of the late 1990s. Both are restrained. Both are considerably better than last season.

Borussia Dortmund home and away kit for the 2026/27 season

Dortmund home kit Dortmund

Puma have covered the yellow base in a tonal geometric graphic taken from the steel framework of the Minister Stein colliery and the lattice of the Dortmunder U-Tower, timed to the 40th anniversary of the pit's closure. Dortmund almost never miss on kit design and they haven't here.

Details on away kit to come.

Inter home and away kit for the 2026/27 season

Inter home kit Inter

The home shirt looks back to 1998, pairing black and Lyon Blue with University Gold detailing and reinstating a collar. The stripe edges are finished to resemble the cut of tailor's scissors, a nod to Milanese tailoring, with "Made of Milano" inside.

Inter away kit Inter

The away is stranger and more fun: baseball pinstripes, contrast collar and, for the first time in the club's history, an "IM" monogram replacing the crest entirely. Bold, and not everyone in Lombardy is delighted.

Juventus home and away kit for the 2026/27 season

Juventus home kit Juventus

The barcode experiment is over. Clean black and white stripes, a fold-over white polo collar and heavy gold metallic branding on a simplified "J" crest.

Juventus away kit Juventus

The away leans on the pink of the club's earliest years, with an engineered zebra pattern flowing across the fabric and black trim. Both are excellent. Juventus have remembered they are supposed to look expensive.

PSG home and away kit for the 2026/27 season

PSG home kit PSG

Nike have binned the paintbrush effects and offset graphics of recent years and restored the Hechter stripe to full width on a brighter Old Royal base. Crucially, the red and white band now runs across the back as well as the front.

PSG away kit PSG

The away goes white, with the same central stripe rendered as a gradient of fine vertical lines borrowed from Op Art. The European champions look like themselves again.

Real Madrid home and away kit for the 2026/27 season

Real Madrid home kits Real Madrid

White, obviously, with dark green on the collar and cuffs, intricate patterning drawn from the diamonds and pearls of the club's crown, and an unexpected pop of pink on the three stripes. Understated by Madrid's recent standards, and better for it.

Real Madrid away kit Real Madrid

The away, officially unveiled on July 23rd and out now, is a rich "Aurora Ivy" dark green carrying a tonal geometric pattern woven from the club crest and a repeating "RMCF" motif, with off-white on the three stripes, the split crew collar and the cuffs.