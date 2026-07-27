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Bournemouth appoint Fabian Friedrich as Technical Coach

Bournemouth appoint Fabian Friedrich as Technical Coach
Bournemouth appoint Fabian Friedrich as Technical CoachSean Ryan/IPS / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Bournemouth head coach Marco Rose has appointed specialist analyst Fabian Friedrich as Technical Coach ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Friedrich reunites with Rose after previously working alongside the German coach at RB Leipzig between September 2022 and March 2025. 

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The 13-year RB Leipzig staff member played a key role in developing the club’s analysis department, connecting coaching, scouting and sporting management. 

He began his career as a part-time first-team Assistant Video Analyst while studying for a sports science degree.

Friedrich progressed through the academy and first-team setup as Leipzig climbed from Germany’s fourth tier to the Bundesliga. 

He later became Head of Match Analysis, gaining Champions League experience and helping the club win two DFB-Pokal titles.

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DFB PokalMarco RoseBournemouthRB LeipzigPremier League

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