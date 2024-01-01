Tribal Football
DFB chief Voller explains Klopp plans for Germany post
DFB chief Voller explains Klopp plans for Germany post
German Federation chief Rudi Voller admits the national team job is Jurgen Klopp's if he wants it.

Voller says Klopp will be DFB's first choice should Julian Nagelsmann ever decide to leave the post.

He told Sportstudio: "There is no need to make a secret of the fact that Jürgen Klopp has an incredible CV.

"If Julian were to decide at some point that he wanted to take over a top club in Germany or Europe again, then of course there would be no way around Jürgen, that's clear.

"If he wants to..."

