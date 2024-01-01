Dewsbury-Hall: Why Maresca will be good for Chelsea

Chelsea new boy Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall believes he can achieve all his goals at the club.

The 25-year-old has signed from Leicester City and will get a chance to play for his old manager.

Enzo Maresca joined the club from Leicester earlier this summer and has now brought Dewsbury-Hall with him.

Dewsbury-Hall said: “I have made it pretty public about what I think of the new head coach. He is fantastic. He is top.

“He completely changed the way Leicester wanted to play last season and we saw it worked. I personally fell in love with the way he wanted to play and I know a lot of the other lads did as well.

“I am very confident coming here that he is going to implement his style and that the lads are going to buy into it and are going to enjoy it.

“With more time working with it, it will look more natural and when that happens, it is going to be really good for the football club.”

He added: “He is a very unique character. He is very relentless and determined but he also has that nice, gentle side if he wants to talk to you as a human being.

“It is good that he has a mixture of both because when it is time to work, it is time to work, and he is definitely one of the most hard-working people I have seen in football.

“He is a great person to have and he is going to be really good here.”