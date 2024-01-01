Dewsbury-Hall "very excited" ahead of Chelsea Euro playoff

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is excited ahead of Chelsea's Europa Conference League playoff clash with Servette.

The midfielder is expecting to start in tonight's first-leg at Stamford Bridge.

"I’m very excited," he told the match programme. "I have good memories of the last time I played Europe with my old club, so it’s lovely to be back and it’s a competition you want to play in. The fact we’re going to be travelling again is exciting.

"Any competition you’re in is worth winning, whether it’s the Premier League or the Carabao Cup. It’s all silverware and it's all worth winning – especially in Europe because it shows you’ve done well in the Premier League to get in.

"(For the club) to add another European trophy to the resume, I don’t think anyone would turn their noses up to that.

"I think (being favourites) is the case with most games that Chelsea play. It’s a massive club and there won’t be many games that we go into that we aren’t favourites to win.

"The pressures you have as a Chelsea player is something you have to deal with and I know that myself and the players relish that. Hopefully we’ll show the fans that we are improving game by game and we'll have a good start to our European journey."