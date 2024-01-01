Chelsea boss Maresca: Where I want Casadei to play

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has praised youngster Cesare Casadei this week.

The Italian was asked about Casadei adapting to a deeper role in midfield with the Blues.

Advertisement Advertisement

He stated: "I think Cesare did very well in that game (vs Barrow). He struggled at the beginning but in the end he finished very well. We can see Cesare there again, for sure, no doubt.

"I think he can help us with physicality, off the ball, on the ball understanding how he has to move, he can give us good things. I was happy the other day and for sure we are going to see him in that position."

Asked if the role adjustment was more mental than physical or technical, he added:

"Cesare is more box-to-box; he likes to attack, arrive in the box. I had Cesare last year at Leicester so I worked with him for many, many months.

“But he can also do the other part and give balance to the team; stay in that position, do not move from there, help your team in the build-up, help your team defend. I think he can do that."