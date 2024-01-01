Leicester hero Piper: Chelsea boss Maresca knows Hermansen better than Sanchez

Leicester City hero Matt Piper can see Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca eyeing a move for Mads Hermansen.

The Denmark goalkeeper has shone this season with the Foxes and was superb in defeat at Arsenal on the weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Obviously, Enzo (Maresca) wanted to take him (Hermansen) to Chelsea, that deal did not get done," Piper said on When You’re Smiling.

"But if I am sure Enzo will still be looking at him.

"The contrast between the two (Robert Sanchez and Hermansen), Hermansen is wonderful with the ball at his feet. Good decision maker, really crisp and clean with his playing out from the back."