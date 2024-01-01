Dewsbury-Hall happy to be off to winning start with Chelsea

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is happy to be off to a winning start with Chelsea.

The midfielder featured in the preseason friendly win against Club America.

"Happy is the one word I would use to describe it," he told chelseafc.com.

"It was nice to finally get on the pitch and wear the kit. It was a great feeling, and nice to get to know the lads on the pitch. I’ve got to know them off the pitch. Now I’m hoping as pre-season goes on, I will get more minutes ready for the start of the season.

"As a new player you want to get straight in and show people what you can do, but I knew there was no point me trying to rush it.

"It was about making sure you get it right. There’s a long season ahead and now I’m in a good place, so by the time the season starts I will be ready to go."

On his strengths, Dewsbury-Hall also said: "It’s a collection of a lot of things.

"Positional awareness, knowing when to be in certain instances in the game when we have the ball, getting in the box, trying to score goals and get assists, and trying to be aggressive off the ball. They are the main principles, without giving too much away!

"It’s an important position in the team so you need to be clued up in what you need to do while you’re playing it. Thankfully I feel like I have an understanding of the position, and there is still so much for me to learn."