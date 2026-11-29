Everton and Liverpool face off in the 249th Merseyside derby today with both teams in strong form.

Andoni Iraola's Reds cross the city on the back of three consecutive wins across all competitions and hosts Everton have won three from their last four.

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However, the Blues have lost their last three derbies - all under Iraola's predecessor Arne Slot - including a 100th minute heartbreak delivered by Virgil van Dijk last season, to condemn the Toffees to a derby loss in their first meeting at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton's last win over Liverpool came back in 2024, and former Premier League striker Alan Shearer believes David Moyes' team are in a good place to get a positive result from this clash.

"I'm going to sit on the fence and think Everton will try and make it a bit of a scrap in the hope they can nick something out of it.

"I'm a big fan of David Moyes, but I always tend to sit on the fence in derby games just because of the atmosphere and all of those things.

"I think if it was at Anfield, I'd have gone for a home win, but because it’s at Everton, I’m going to go for a draw."