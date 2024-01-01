Derby sign young star from Wolves

Tribal Football
Derby sign young star from WolvesTribal Football
Derby County have secured the signature of youngster Tawanda Chirewa this week. 

The lower division side have signed Chirewa on a season-long loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers

The 20-year-old, who can play as a winger and attacking midfielder, will be the Rams’ ninth summer signing. 

“He’s grown up quickly and matured to have the quality to cope (in a first team group), and now we’ll see if he can affect league football," Wolves head of professional football development Matt Jackson said., external 

“We had a few inquiries for him, but we were looking for specific things. We certainly like the pressure of the Championship.  

“We like the pressure of a big club, which you get at Derby." 

