Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd learn Real Madrid also tracking Juanlu as buyout clause revealed
Man Utd plan to release top defender at end of season
Man Utd make new fitness call for Hojlund
Chelsea welcome Thiago Silva back to the club over the international break

Deportivo La Coruna striker Perez: I felt cheated at Arsenal

Deportivo La Coruna striker Perez: I felt cheated at Arsenal
Deportivo La Coruna striker Perez: I felt cheated at ArsenalTribalfootball
Former Arsenal striker Lucas Perez has mixed memories of his time at the club.

The Spaniard was a late bloomer in his career, but impressed for the Gunners in 2015/2016, providing 27 goal contributions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But by the summer of 2017, he felt frustrated at a lack of game time and the club not allowing him to move.

In a candid interview with La Voz De Galicia at the time, Deportivo La Coruna striker Perez said: "I feel cheated. In February I was not allowed to leave for a move to China with the promise that I would play more and after that I had even fewer opportunities. But the shirt number is an ugly gesture.

"On our pre-season trip, Lacazette asked the boss and he accepted. I was only told afterwards. Last year (Wenger) told me that he understood why I was upset. I think this season things will get worse, so help me out."

"Since I have been a professional footballer, I've felt happiest in Deportivo, surrounded by my family and my friends," he added. 

"Put yourself in my place.

"I know I have chances to play for the national team and at the World Cup. But for that I have to play and I have to be happy. That's why I want to go back to Coruna. Arsenal are not behaving well with me.

"To take the shirt number without telling me and to give it to a companion - it seems to me that it is the last straw. I can't continue this way. I have given everything, but that has not been reciprocated, so I can't stand it any longer. I want to leave and be happy."

Mentions
Premier LeaguePerez LucasArsenalDep. La CorunaLaLiga2