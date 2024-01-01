Arsenal hero Keown: I like what Spurs are doing

Arsenal legend Martin Keown hopes the team is eagerly anticipating the clash against Tottenham this weekend.

While a game right after the international break is not the easiest for club sides, both teams will be aware of what the clash means to their respective supporters.

Arsenal take on Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 15th.

“I like what Spurs are doing, I like the way they play, I like the unity in the stadium, the togetherness,” Keown stated, per talkSPORT.

“It’s a difficult situation. I think maybe, now, they’ll be concentrating more on themselves.

“Last time Arsenal went there it was more about Arsenal winning a game of football to become champions, now the manager (Ange Postecoglou) is setting a culture and they’ve got their own trophies they want to win as it’s been a long time.

“We have to respect Spurs and it’s difficult. You want to go there with your best players but they’re not there. (Riccardo) Calafiori has picked up an injury, (Mikel) Merino the boy who would have come in for Rice is injured.

“It’s been an unlucky start for Arsenal but what they have to do now is make their own luck and go into that cauldron and come out with the three points.”