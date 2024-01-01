Arsenal midfielder Jorginho makes new post-playing decision

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho admits he sees his future in coaching.

Jorginho has been convinced about the move by his time with the Gunners.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Because of how I am and how much I love the, my friends back home, my family, since I was 18 or 19 they're like: 'You’re gonna be a coach'. I was like: 'What? I have, like, 15 years to play. What are you talking about?'" Jorginho told the Seaman Says.

"Then the years passed, and I see how much a coach needs to work. I was like, no way. I know I want to be involved in football, of course, afterwards, but there is no hope that I will be a coach. No chance.

"Then I came to Arsenal and they asked me if I would like to do my badges. At the beginning I was like: 'No, I don't want to be a coach.' They're like: 'Are you sure? Why not do it just to have it?'. First session, I fell in love. I was like “Oh no, why did I do it? Now I'm in trouble.

"I think I will go for it. I think so. To be on the pitch and be with the players, it was so satisfying. When you see things coming out, working out the way you expected to. So good. Being on the pitch and actually seeing the potential there. It's different.

"I think football is in a constant evolution and it's going to be changing always. It’s never going to stop. It was different when I started, it was different in the middle, and when I'm going to finish, it's going to be different."