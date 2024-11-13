Denmark U18 coach Eksen discusses plans for Man Utd striker Obi-Martin

Denmark U18 coach Morten Eksen has revealed they're in constant contact with Manchester United over the progress of Chido Obi-Martin.

The teen joined United from Arsenal earlier this season, but is yet to play a first 90 this term.

Eksen said, “He has not yet played 90 minutes, but he is close, and we are in close cooperation with United in relation to having all his physical data sent over, and looking at how he has played.

“He wants to be able to go 90 minutes now. That’s his next step and he might do it for us in the next few games.”

Obi-Martin turns 17 this month.