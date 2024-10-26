Tribal Football
WOW! Obi-Martin hits hat-trick on full Man Utd U18 debut

Paul Vegas
Chido Obi-Martin has scored a hat-trick on full debut for Manchester United U18.

The 16 year-old joined United from Arsenal earlier this month and made his debut as a substitute last week.

Today, Obi-Martin made a first start for his new club in their 6-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

And it was the centre-forward who dominated the scoresheet with a 14 minute hat-trick.

His first goal came from capitalising on a Forest defensive error after just 20 seconds. He then scored from the edge of Forest's penalty area on five minutes and completed his treble in the 14th minute with a first-time finish from close-range.

 

