Obi-Martin scores again in Man Utd U18 win

Chido Obi-Martin scored again for Manchester United U18 today against Everton.

United ran out 3-0 winners on Saturday, with Obi-Martin scoring a fourth  goal of the season for his new club.

Jim Thwaites and Benito Mandato also were on the scoresheet for United.

Former Arsenal striker Obi-Martin had also scored a hat-trick against Nottingham Forest last month.

United U18s are  top of the Premier League North table, having won all nine of their fixtures.

