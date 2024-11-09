Obi-Martin scores again in Man Utd U18 win

Chido Obi-Martin scored again for Manchester United U18 today against Everton.

United ran out 3-0 winners on Saturday, with Obi-Martin scoring a fourth goal of the season for his new club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jim Thwaites and Benito Mandato also were on the scoresheet for United.

Former Arsenal striker Obi-Martin had also scored a hat-trick against Nottingham Forest last month.

United U18s are top of the Premier League North table, having won all nine of their fixtures.