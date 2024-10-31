Obi-Martin makes debut for Man Utd U21s at just 16 year old

Obi-Martin makes debut for Man Utd U21's at just 16 year old

Manchester United youngster Chido Obi-Martin made his debut for the U21 side against PSV Eindhoven in the Premier League International Cup yesterday.

Obi-Martin showed why he is considered one of football's most prodigious young talents last Saturday as he scored a hat trick inside 14 minutes in his first game for the Manchester United under-18s against Nottingham Forest.

Now the wonderkid has moved up yet another age group and has shone for an U21 side brimming with talent including Ethan Ennis, Gabriele Biancheri, Ethan Williams, Zach Baumann, James Scanlon and many more.

The ex-Arsenal striker grabbed 28 goals in 10 U18 games for the Gunners last season and also represented Denmark in the U17 European Championship over the summer, where he was selected for the team of the tournament as they reached the semifinals.

At just 16 the Danish starlet continues to climb the ranks as he develops into one of Europe’s brightest talents.

United's Under-21s earned a point against PSV making it two draws out of two games in the competition this term.