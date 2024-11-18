Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd open swap talks with Napoli for Osimhen; Conte encouraged
Amorim clear to lead Man Utd training on Monday
Man Utd pushing to close Quenda deal with Sporting CP
Man Utd confirm five of Amorim's assistants

Denmark coach Riemer dismisses doubts over Man Utd striker Hojlund

Paul Vegas
Denmark coach Riemer dismisses doubts over Man Utd striker Hojlund
Denmark coach Riemer dismisses doubts over Man Utd striker HojlundAction Plus
Denmark coach Brian Riemer has dismissed goalscoring concerns for Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund.

It's now 11 internationals that Hojlund hasn't scored for Denmark.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Riemer is calm, insisting: "I am convinced that Rasmus would have liked to have scored in the last 11 international matches.

"I see a very hardworking young guy who has had a comet career. It is not strange that there are both ups and downs in these phases of the career. It is actually quite natural for a younger striker.

"As I see it, Rasmus has plenty of qualities and will be an important figure for us for many years to come."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHojlund RasmusManchester United
Related Articles
Stay or go? Why Ruud's future shouldn't be a debate for new Man Utd manager Amorim
Man Utd chiefs discussed Hojlund, Zirkzee with Amorim before appointment
Man Utd caretaker Van Nistelrooy defends Hojlund and Zirkzee