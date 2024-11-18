Denmark coach Riemer dismisses doubts over Man Utd striker Hojlund

Denmark coach Brian Riemer has dismissed goalscoring concerns for Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund.

It's now 11 internationals that Hojlund hasn't scored for Denmark.

But Riemer is calm, insisting: "I am convinced that Rasmus would have liked to have scored in the last 11 international matches.

"I see a very hardworking young guy who has had a comet career. It is not strange that there are both ups and downs in these phases of the career. It is actually quite natural for a younger striker.

"As I see it, Rasmus has plenty of qualities and will be an important figure for us for many years to come."