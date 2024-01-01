Tribal Football
Denmark coach Knudsen: Everton move good for Lindstrom

Denmark coach Lars Knudsen feels moving to Everton has been good for Jesper Lindstrom.

The winger is on-loan at Everton this season from Napoli.

Knudsen said, "Jesper seems to have landed in a place where he will play more minutes.

"We have seen previously how skilled a player Jesper is. We hope he can bring the quality we know he has into the national team camp.

"He is still a young player, so in that way it also points forward with the selection of him."

Lindstrom hasn't played for Denmark since the defeat to Northern Ireland ten months ago.

 

