Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City players urged to fund Sir Alex's Man Utd salary
Man Utd chief Blanc in Zidane contact
AGREED? Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold reaches deal with Real Madrid
Man Utd could break unwanted record this weekend

Denmark caretaker boss Knudsen offers Man Utd Hojlund advice

Denmark caretaker boss Knudsen offers Man Utd Hojlund advice
Denmark caretaker boss Knudsen offers Man Utd Hojlund adviceAction Plus
Denmark caretaker boss Lars Knudsen believes Rasmus Hojlund needs time and patience.

The Manchester United centre forward has needed to recover from a serious hamstring injury that he sustained in preseason.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As a result, Hojlund was not able to get the game time early in the season that he wanted.

Kundsen, speaking to PLBold, explained: "Rasmus must have the opportunity to really play his way back into his highest gear, and he is well on his way. Rasmus is a fantastic player, and he delivers a fine effort. He has a really high level.

"You have to remember that he has only just come back. This was only his third start this season (vs Switzerland), and he has basically missed an entire pre-season."

Hojlund is now fully fit and will be vying with Joshua Zirzkee for a starting spot at United against Brentford on Saturday.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHojlund RasmusManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd concern as Hojlund misses Denmark training
Man Utd striker Hojlund admits not being ready for full 90
Spurs defender Van de Ven: I enjoyed facing Man Utd strikers