Denmark caretaker boss Knudsen offers Man Utd Hojlund advice

Denmark caretaker boss Lars Knudsen believes Rasmus Hojlund needs time and patience.

The Manchester United centre forward has needed to recover from a serious hamstring injury that he sustained in preseason.

As a result, Hojlund was not able to get the game time early in the season that he wanted.

Kundsen, speaking to PLBold, explained: "Rasmus must have the opportunity to really play his way back into his highest gear, and he is well on his way. Rasmus is a fantastic player, and he delivers a fine effort. He has a really high level.

"You have to remember that he has only just come back. This was only his third start this season (vs Switzerland), and he has basically missed an entire pre-season."

Hojlund is now fully fit and will be vying with Joshua Zirzkee for a starting spot at United against Brentford on Saturday.