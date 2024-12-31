Delap proud after Ipswich shock Chelsea

Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap is not resting on his laurels on Monday night.

The forward was very much a part of his side’s 2-0 win over Chelsea at home in the Premier League.

Delap and Omari Hutchinson got the goals that saw them push closer towards escaping the drop zone.

Post-game, Delap told BBC Sport: "Top. Victory at home has been coming for a long time. We've had good performances and not got the win but we showed we were excellent every minute today and we thoroughly deserved the win.

"Everyone has their role in the team. My role is to stop them playing centrally and try to get something out of it when they come to me.

"We knew we had to be aggressive. We had the crowd behind us and we try to get after teams. We know their quality and we had to put them under pressure and we did well to get the early goal and stayed compact to see it out.

"First penalty I've taken in the Premier League. As a striker you always feel confident and I think we've deserved a few this season so nice to finally get one.

"We need to show the grit and determination to win three points and everyone did that today.

"It doesn't change much. We've performed well but not got the results so we just have to start racking up some wins."