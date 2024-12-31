Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea transfer-list FIVE players
Ex-Real Madrid scout: Florentino will sell Vinicius Junior to SPL
Man Utd to bid for former Chelsea defender
I'M OUT: Fonseca sensationally announces own AC Milan sacking

Delap proud after Ipswich shock Chelsea

Ansser Sadiq
Delap proud after Ipswich shock Chelsea
Delap proud after Ipswich shock ChelseaTribalfootball
Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap is not resting on his laurels on Monday night.

The forward was very much a part of his side’s 2-0 win over Chelsea at home in the Premier League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Delap and Omari Hutchinson got the goals that saw them push closer towards escaping the drop zone.

Post-game, Delap told BBC Sport: "Top. Victory at home has been coming for a long time. We've had good performances and not got the win but we showed we were excellent every minute today and we thoroughly deserved the win.

"Everyone has their role in the team. My role is to stop them playing centrally and try to get something out of it when they come to me.

"We knew we had to be aggressive. We had the crowd behind us and we try to get after teams. We know their quality and we had to put them under pressure and we did well to get the early goal and stayed compact to see it out.

"First penalty I've taken in the Premier League. As a striker you always feel confident and I think we've deserved a few this season so nice to finally get one.

"We need to show the grit and determination to win three points and everyone did that today.

"It doesn't change much. We've performed well but not got the results so we just have to start racking up some wins."

Mentions
Premier LeagueDelap LiamIpswichChelsea
Related Articles
Cucurella urges Chelsea calm after back-to-back defeats
Maresca dubs Chelsea defeat at Ipswich as "strange"
Ipswich boss McKenna: Defeating Chelsea like tonight a privilege