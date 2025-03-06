Konate on Liverpool's win over PSG: We have to be aware and focus, the job is not done

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has insisted that the job is not done after their win over Paris Saint-Germain and says the team must focus ahead of the second leg at Anfield.

Despite being utterly dominated, goalkeeper Alisson Becker kept Liverpool safe with some excellent saves which allowed Harvey Elliott to score with his first touch to seal what was an unprecedented win for the Reds, Konate, who was born in Paris found the game to be extra special and spoke to the club website about PSG’s domination and his team’s clinical nature.

“We knew PSG are a great team, maybe one of the best in Europe. And we knew today they would have the ball more than us, we knew this already. And we knew this game was about details. At the end, we go with 1-0 and I think this is great. But we have to be aware and focus as well when we play (the second leg) at home because we know they have a lot of quality. But first, be focused on the game on Saturday and after we can think about the game at home.

“Like I said, sometimes in the Champions League it’s like that. We saw a great team. Sometimes the opponent dominates the game. But at the end, we just remember who won the game. Today we suffered a little bit but we had to accept it to make the effort all together. We ran until the end and that’s why at the end we scored, and we are very happy.”

He praised Alisson for his stunning performance and hopes his performance is transferred to every game until the end of their title-chasing season.

“Ooh la la! I’ll try to think but I don’t think so. Thank you Ali today – he had a very great night and I hope we will have this Ali until the end of the season.”

The French international finished on the importance of Liverpool’s whole squad being shown again and how the job is not done despite winning the first leg.

For sure, and this is very important. We need everyone until the end of the season. We know some players don’t play a lot and this is sometimes difficult. But like today, we need everyone and that’s why we have to say a great job and thank you to them. Even if they didn’t play the last few games, they are still focused and when they came in they just scored.

“Darwin, I’m very happy for him because we can remember the game against Aston Villa, so many people criticised him because he missed a big opportunity – and today he came in and because of him we won, and Harvey as well. It’s great for us.

“For sure the job is not done, nothing happened. I think the most important game will be at home and in this day we have to make the job.”