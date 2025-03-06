Van Dijk's brutal response to PSG Sporting advisor Campos : This is not Ligue 1 brother

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk snapped back at Paris Saint-Germain sporting advisor Luis Campos as they entered a heated argument at half time on Wednesday night.

New footage from the tunnel at the Parc des Princes has revealed a clash between the two who argued over due to a decision not to send off defender Ibrahima Konate after an incident involving Bradley Barcola. Campos raged at the decision which was checked and cleared by VAR.

Advertisement Advertisement

Campos protested to the officials, shouting, "It's a red card or a penalty, in every part of the world," as captured in footage by Canal Plus. He then kept insisting it was a "Red card or penalty, in every part of football" as they entered to the tunnel at halftime.

This led to the encounter with Van Dijk who brushed his comments aside and believes the VAR check was the right call despite many thinking the Frenchman barged Barcola in the back whilst inside the box.

Van Dijk shouted back: "Come on, this is not Ligue 1 brother." This could be heard saying above the smattering of voices drawn to the commotion which continued at full time when Harvey Elliott fired in the winner in the dying minutes of the game to grab a win away from home.

Speaking to Canal Plus, Konate said commented on the incident and states it was not a foul despite the controversy.

“There was a VAR check. If there was a push, like you said, I would have been shown a red card. I'm telling you that there wasn't a foul.

“It's true that I am very strong but I don't apply power, I just put my arm. If I had put a lot more power into it then we could talk about it… but it was soft from me.”