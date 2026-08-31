Dejan Kulusevski has announced his return to full training at Tottenham, after more than 15 months out with a knee injury.

The 26-year-old has been forced to watch on from a distance as his side won the Europa League and finished 17th in the Premier League for two seasons in a row.

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Kulusevski’s last Tottenham game was the 2-0 Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace on May 11th, 2025.

The injury was initially expected to be minor, but he was then forced to undergo what he later described as “knee patella cartilage surgery” three days later.

He has now taken to Instagram to confirm he has returned to regular training an incredible 477 days after his initial injury.

“Everything is impossible until it is not. Want to see a miracle? Be one.” He posted a photo of a letter in Swedish he received from his family, which referred to “pain, doubt, surgeries and countless hours of training and rehabilitation” he had been through since the injury.

“Today you made it back to where you belong.”