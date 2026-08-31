Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is reportedly on the verge of joining rivals Tottenham on loan.

The 25-year-old was recently cleared to return to football after his doping ban was resolved with the English FA and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

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Chelsea made Mudryk available for loan in order to get him back up to speed, with first team opportunities at a premium under Xabi Alonso this season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Ukrainian is now set to join rivals Tottenham for 2026-27, where he will reunite with Roberto De Zerbi.

Romano adds that there will be an option to buy included in the loan deal, although it currently remains to be seen how much for.

Tottenham have been in the market for a new left sided attacker with Everton Iliman Ndiaye opting to join Man City instead.