Dead man walking? Spurs chairman Levy already discussing Postecoglou change

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is ready to axe manager Ange Postecoglou.

Levy is prepared to remove Postecoglou, even if they win the Europa League this season.

Tottenham are overwhelming favourites for their semifinal against Bodo/Glimt.

But with Spurs languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table, Levy is now ready to take action.

The Telegraph says the decision is already close to being settled, with the mooted departure of Scott Munn further working against Postecoglou.

Munn is expected to leave his role as chief football officer this summer. It was Munn who pushed for the hiring of fellow Aussie Postecoglou almost two years ago.

