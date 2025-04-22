Romero (again) admits looking beyond Tottenham for career boost

Cristian Romero has again hinted he's ready to quit Tottenham this summer.

The Argentina defender is a top target for Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid this season and has fueled talk of an exit by expressing disappointment with Tottenham's progress this season.

Romero did so again on the eve of last night's home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Speaking with Los Edul, Romero stated: "We're in the Europa League semi-finals, and I want to finish the season on a high note.

"After that, we'll see. My focus is always on growing and looking for new places to continue developing."

Asked where he would like to play next, Romero replied "Spain", in the same interview.