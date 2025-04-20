Atletico Madrid draw up plans for Spurs defender Romero in new FIFA window

Atletico Madrid plan bid for Spurs defender Romero in new FIFA window

Atletico Madrid are readying a bid for Tottenham defender Cristian Romero.

The Mirror says Atletico want to sign the Argentina international before the Club World Cup (CWC).

A mini transfer window for June has been set up by FIFA in preparaton for the CWC and Atletico want to take advantage.

Atletico also believe Romero is keen on the move, with the defender losing faith in the project at Spurs this season.

The Spanish giants hope an offer of €50m will be enough to convince Tottenham to sell.