Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has said he would 'love' to see England teammate Harry Kane win this year's Ballon d'Or.

Rice, 27, has become one of the undisputed best midfielders on the planet during his time with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

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With the Ballon d’Or coming up, Rice was named in the 30-man shortlist to win football’s most prestigious individual award for a second time.

He isn’t among the favourite to lift the trophy, however, so Rice has named England teammate and Bayern Munich striker Kane as his preferred winner.

Speaking after Arsenal’s 1-0 Champions League win over Napoli, he said: "Second year in a row nominated, I'm very proud.

"You know who I want to win. I'd love to see Harry Kane win. I wish him all the best."

Kane would certainly be a worthy winner. The striker scored an incredible 73 goals in 65 games across all competitions for club and country last season.