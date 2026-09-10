Rice, 27, has become one of the undisputed best midfielders on the planet during his time with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.
With the Ballon d’Or coming up, Rice was named in the 30-man shortlist to win football’s most prestigious individual award for a second time.
He isn’t among the favourite to lift the trophy, however, so Rice has named England teammate and Bayern Munich striker Kane as his preferred winner.
Speaking after Arsenal’s 1-0 Champions League win over Napoli, he said: "Second year in a row nominated, I'm very proud.
"You know who I want to win. I'd love to see Harry Kane win. I wish him all the best."
Kane would certainly be a worthy winner. The striker scored an incredible 73 goals in 65 games across all competitions for club and country last season.