Chelsea are reportedly considering a move to sign Boca Juniors youngster Tomas Aranda despite the player's recent injury.

The 19-year-old was enjoying a breakout season with Boca Juniors, scoring one goal and providing three assists in his 20 league games.

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A broken right fibula sustaining during training in late August cut it short, however.

It’s been reported Aranda’s boot got stuck in the turf as he changed direction, resulting in the unfortunate injury.

According to Argentinian outlet El Crack Deportivo, that setback hasn’t put Chelsea off from making a move in January.

It’s understood the Premier League giants continue to monitor the attacking midfielder closely, and are willing to pay around £11 million to sign him

Convincing Boca Juniors to sell at that price won’t be easy. President Juan Roman Riquelme doesn’t want to lose Aranda, but a £14.7m million release clause would take the decision out of their hands.