Man United make Lisandro Martinez contract offer with key condition

Manchester United are prepared to offer Lisandro Martinez a fresh contract extension 2027.

Martinez's current deal expires at the end of the season, but United do have an option to extend it for a further 12 months, if the club are convinced by his long-term place in Michael Carrick's plans.

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The main concern focuses on his injury record in Manchester, and he missed the opening weeks of the campaign after sustaining a thigh injury in Argentina’s 2026 FIFA World Cup final defeat to Spain in July.

Since joining from Ajax in July 2022, Martinez has suffered several major setbacks, including an absence of 78 days with a metatarsal fracture in his first season.

Those problems have persisted during his United career, but after a strong start to 2026/27, the club are open minded on a renewal.

As it stands, he will not be offered more than the one-year clause, but with club medics impressed by his present fitness levels, the situation will be assessed again in 2027.