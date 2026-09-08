Richarlison has huge choice to make as Brazil and Russia remain only viable options

After being pushed out of Tottenham, Richarlison is still weighing up his options as the season continues without him.

Tottenham manager Roberto de Zerbi admitted it was not his decision to leave Richarlison out of the club's Premier League squad, which included Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert.

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"It was not my decision. It is the normal decision," said the Italian boss.

"I think Richarlison, he decided everything alone. He spoke with me at the beginning of the pre-season and told me his idea and desire was to leave.”

Spurs and Everton held advanced talks over a deal worth roughly £35M for the Brazilian whose heart was set on a return to Merseyside before the deal collapsed.

The striker, who was Tottenham’s top scorer in the Premier League last season, also had an offer from Turkish side Trabzonspor who signed Mohamed Salah and Fabino this summer but again, talks fell through.

Now, as he remains in limbo, reports claim that Brazilian side Vasco da Gama are keen on snapping up the 29-year-old who is desperate to return to the pitch as soon as possible.

With the transfer window shut in Europe as well as in the Saudi Pro League, Brazil, as well as Russia, remain one of the few options left for Richarlison who is still contracted to Tottenham but is effectively frozen out while the club continues to struggle.

Sports Mole reports that Richarlison is willing to remain sidelined at Spurs until the January window where he could sign a pre-contract agreement to leave the club for free at the end of the season.