De Zerbi ready 'to help' Romero seal Tottenham exit

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi has dropped his clearest hint yet that captain Cristian Romero will leave the club this summer.

Lucas Bergvall is a target for several Premier League sides while Serie A champions Inter Milan have confirmed their interest in signing Romero.

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Romero was criticised by some sections of the Spurs fan base, amid rumours he wanted to return to Argentina early to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, after his 2026/27 season was cut short by injury.

De Zerbi steered the team to Premier League survival in the run-in, and the Italian has spent over £200M on new players this summer, and he hinted Romero has already spoken to him about a departure.

"At the beginning of my time, in April, I had, I don't know, one million individual meetings!"

"And the players told me their ideas. I said: 'Help me stay up and then I help you to leave'. If you don't help me to stay up, you stay under water with me!

"Romero was unbelievable. Top. In his behaviour, his respect, he suffered when he did not play the last game. It's not true he wanted to leave for Argentina to prepare for the World Cup.

"But, I've never called him to convince him to stay. I respect what he told me. Like for Vicario, like for every player.

"Romero is one of the best centre-backs in the world, but in the end, I will respect the will of the players."