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Lucas Bergvall starts Tottenham's Sydney friendly despite exit links

Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall.
Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall.Profimedia

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi has opted to start Lucas Bergvall in Tottenham's preseason friendly clash with Sydney FC.

Spurs take on the A League side on the back of a 2-0 win over Auckland FC in the first game of their summer tour, and the inclusion of Bergvall comes as one of several changes, including a start for veteran Ben Davies in defence.

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De Zerbi has confirmed the Sweden international is the subject of transfer interest and he intends to hold talks with him during the tour,  amid rumours of Newcastle United seeing £46M bid rejected for the 20-year-old.

Bergvall has impressed across his two seasons at Spurs, but De Zerbi has been clear over his view on unhappy players being welcome to leave the club, and a crunch decision is incoming.

The clash with Sydney is Spurs' penultimate game in Australia, ahead of taking on Chelsea on August 1, followed by two friendlies back in London up against Getafe and Hoffenhem before the 2026/27 Premier League campaign starts.

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Lucas BergvallRoberto De ZerbiTottenhamPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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