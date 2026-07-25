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Inter chief confirms interest in Tottenham captain Cristian Romero

Inter chief confirms interest in Tottenham captain Cristian Romero
Inter chief confirms interest in Tottenham captain Cristian RomeroČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Zach Forster/Sports Press Photo

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has confirmed the club are interested in signing Tottenham captain Cristian Romero.

Romero, 28, is expected to leave Tottenham this summer after two consecutive 17th place Premier League finishes and the additions of Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke.

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The Argentina international has been linked with several top European sides, but it’s starting to look like Inter Milan’s is the most concrete.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has confirmed their interest in signing Romero.

“We are interested for sure, it’s true. We spoke to the agent and Tottenham. We will see what happens,” he said.

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Premier LeagueCristian Gabriel RomeroInterTottenhamSerie AFootball transfers