De Zerbi opens up on relationship with Tel after on-pitch altercation

Roberto De Zerbi was seen having a pop at forward Mathys Tel after Tottenham's 0-0 Premier League draw with Everton on Saturday (September 12).

Tottenham spent over £300 million on a major squad overhaul this summer but are still yet to score a Premier League goal after four games.

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De Zerbi, 47, brought in Savinho, Omar Marmoush, and Mykhailo Mudryk to bolster his attack only to have Spurs sat in 17th, the same position they finished the two previous seasons.

Despite an overall poor performance, the Italian appeared to single out Tel, 21, for criticism after the 0-0 draw with Everton.

Speaking to reporters after the game, De Zerbi explained what happened.

“Yes, I coached him on the pitch,” De Zerbi said.

“The body shape of a striker. The striker can play with the shoulder on the goal. If we are playing with (James) Maddison, (Mohammed) Kudus and Savio, he has to play as a striker, and the striker has to look at the goal, no?

“Or on the cross of Robertson. He has to stay inside because he started (his career) as a striker. Now he's playing as a winger, but he started in his career as a striker.”

De Zerbi also publically criticised Tel after the draw with Nottigham Forest before dropping him to the bench against Everton.